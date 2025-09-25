Astrotech Corp. Full Year Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Astrotech Corp. (ASTC) released Loss for its full year of -$13.85 million

The company's earnings came in at -$13.85 million, or -$8.32 per share. This compares with -$11.67 million, or -$7.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 36.7% to $1.05 million from $1.66 million last year.

Astrotech Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.85 Mln. vs. -$11.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$8.32 vs. -$7.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.05 Mln vs. $1.66 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.