AstroNova Names Jorik Ittmann As CEO

(RTTNews) - AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT), a developer and applicator of data visualization technologies, on Monday announced that the Board has promoted Jorik Ittmann to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective from August 15.

The company has also appointed Darius G. Nevin will transition to Executive Chairman.

Padraig Finn will take on the role of Senior Vice President, Product Identification.

Jorik Ittmann joined AstroNova in September 2024 as Vice President of Commercial Operations for the Product Identification segment. Ittmann was previously Chief Revenue Officer, Global Sales at Health Link Solutions LLC.

AstroNova is currently trading 0.27% higher at $11.33 on the Nasdaq.

