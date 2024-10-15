News & Insights

Markets
ATRO

Astronics Promotes Nancy Hedges To Succeed David Burney As CFO

October 15, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Astronics Corp. (ATRO) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Nancy Hedges, currently Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment will be effective upon the retirement of David Burney, the Company's current CFO, on January 3, 2025.

Hedges, CPA, joined Astronics in 2014 as Principal Accounting Officer and Controller. Prior to Astronics, she served as Director of Accounting and External Reporting at Dayco, LLC (formerly Mark IV Industries, Inc.) from May 2008 to November 2014.

Hedges also brings over twelve years of experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in its Accounting and Business Advisory Services practice where she was a Senior Manager.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.