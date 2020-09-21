Astronics Introduces New AP-MARS for Testing Circuit Card

Astronics Corporation ATRO announced that it has launched the AP-MARS, or AutoPoint Multi-Axis Robotic System, an automated circuit card troubleshooting and test development system. This new developed system adds flying probe technology to the existing PinPoint series of circuit card troubleshooting and test systems. It helps in delivering test, maintenance and schematic generation, all in one system.



An additional advantage of using the new AP-MARS is its ability to work well with obsolete or aging systems with little to no original equipment manufacturer support. Users of this system will be able to maintain and repair electronic assemblies without the availability of technical data.



This new AP-MARS system, which eliminates human error associated with mis-probing and significantly reduces the probing process time and number of touches per pin, will help the company in maintenance and repair of electronic assemblies.

Expansion Via Acquisitions

In addition to expanding operations organically through the introduction of new products, Astronics also expands operations through strategic acquisitions. The company acquired Freedom Communications Technologies in July 2019 and the primary operating subsidiaries of Diagnosys Test Systems Limited (“Diagnosys”) in October 2019.



Incidentally, the PinPoint test system on which AP-MARS is based was originally developed by Diagnosys, which was acquired by Astronics and is incorporated into the Astronics Test Systems business.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Astronics’ shares have outperformed the industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Astronics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Ducommun Incorporated DCO, Moog Inc. MOG.A and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated TDY, each currently having a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ducommun delivered an average earnings surprise of 60.2% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2020 earnings has moved up 25.9% to $2.19 per share in the past 60 days.



Moog delivered an average earnings surprise of 39.1% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2020 earnings has moved up 16.8% to $4.59 per share in the past 60 days.



Teledyne Technologies delivered an average earnings surprise of 11.7% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2020 earnings has moved up 1.6% to $9.8 per share in the past 60 days.

