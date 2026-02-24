Astronics (ATROB) Price Target Increased by 16.01% to 78.31

The average one-year price target for Astronics (OTCPK:ATROB) has been revised to $78.31 / share. This is an increase of 16.01% from the prior estimate of $67.51 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.29 to a high of $94.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 330.77% from the latest reported closing price of $18.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 19.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATROB is 0.06%, an increase of 18.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.59% to 264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 52K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSTX - U.s. Small Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 40K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATROB by 39.31% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 25K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

