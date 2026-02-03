Astronics (ATRO) Price Target Increased by 16.32% to 78.52

The average one-year price target for Astronics (NasdaqGS:ATRO) has been revised to $78.52 / share. This is an increase of 16.32% from the prior estimate of $67.50 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.43 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.57% from the latest reported closing price of $77.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astronics. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRO is 0.20%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 33,946K shares. The put/call ratio of ATRO is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,407K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

325 Capital holds 1,361K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 1,230K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing a decrease of 67.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,214K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRO by 23.10% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 1,155K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

