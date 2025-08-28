Is Astronics (ATRO) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Astronics Corporation (ATRO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Astronics Corporation is one of 58 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Astronics Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATRO's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ATRO has returned 128.9% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 27.3%. This means that Astronics Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Curtiss-Wright (CW). The stock has returned 37.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright's current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Astronics Corporation is a member of the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.6% so far this year, so ATRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Curtiss-Wright is also part of the same industry.

Astronics Corporation and Curtiss-Wright could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

