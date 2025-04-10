Astro by Wix Simplifies Business and Site Management With AI

Wix.com Ltd. WIX has unveiled Astro, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business assistant designed to enhance user productivity and streamline business operations. This innovative tool allows users to interact through a chat-based interface to perform a wide range of business and back-office tasks effortlessly. Astro represents the first in a series of AI-driven agents Wix plans to introduce, setting the foundation for increased efficiency, better monetization and business growth for users.

Seamlessly integrated into the Wix dashboard, Astro offers quick access to essential features and insights, allowing users to ask questions, manage site settings, complete operational tasks and discover valuable tools. By guiding users to relevant add-ons and features, Astro is poised to boost app installations, promote package upgrades and drive the adoption of premium functionalities — ultimately supporting stronger revenue collection and reducing user churn.

What Does WIX’s Astro Offer?

Astro’s core capabilities include delivering data-driven insights and optimization tools that allow users to monitor website traffic, track sales trends, analyze SEO performance and generate performance reports. It also supports creative content creation by helping users manage blog posts, integrate multimedia, develop email campaigns and generate marketing content for social platforms. Additionally, Astro assists in structuring online training programs to enhance content visibility on search engines.

Beyond content and analytics, Astro facilitates business expansion by helping users add new products, explore dropshipping opportunities and tailor services. It also simplifies subscription management, offering personalized plan suggestions, billing and invoice access, and easy handling of roles and site permissions, including collaborator invites.

Management highlighted Astro’s transformative potential, stating that it incorporates the largest array of features ever built into a single assistant on the platform. With hundreds of capabilities and more added regularly, Astro acts as a real-time guide, offering personalized recommendations and insights to help users enhance their site performance and business operations. This consolidation of tools within one interface empowers users to achieve more in less time, enabling them to explore new growth avenues, increase visibility and realize greater business success.

Wix Enhances Platform With AI and No-Code Features

Wix is well-positioned to benefit from expanding booking momentum, driven by strong creative subscriptions and adoption of business solutions, notably Google Workspace. Partner revenues witness strength as more agencies adopt WIX Studio for their projects. Going ahead, it aims to balance growth and profitability through the successful implementation of the Rule of 45 strategy. AI and Studio expansion are poised to be major driving forces for 2025. New rollouts in the Self Creator segment possess double-digit sales growth potential.

Recently, Wix unveiled Wix Functions, a powerful no-code interface that empowers businesses to tailor their productions effortlessly. Designed with an intuitive visual function builder, Wix Functions enables users to define custom business logic, streamline workflows and enhance automation without writing a single line of code.

On March 13, 2025, Wix launched its new automation builder, designed to streamline business workflows with an intuitive and fully customizable automation engine. This latest addition introduces a dynamic visual canvas, enabling users to map out and manage complex automation logic with precision.

On Jan. 30, 2025, Wix unveiled Business Launcher, an AI-driven tool designed to help users transform new business ideas into reality, from concept to execution. The tool analyzes users' skills, experience and goals to generate personalized business ideas with just a few questions or by uploading a resume.

For the first quarter of 2025, revenues are expected to be between $469 million and $473 million, suggesting 12-13% growth from the prior-year quarter's reported figure. The company anticipates 2025 revenues to grow 12-14% in the range of $1.97-$2 billion.

Wix’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

WIX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have rallied 20.8% in the past year against the Computers - IT Services industry's decline of 5.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

