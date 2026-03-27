BioTech
AZN

AstraZeneca's Tozorakimab Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase III COPD Trials

March 27, 2026 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) announced positive high-level results from the Phase III OBERON and TITANIA trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The studies demonstrated that tozorakimab reduced the annualised rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations compared with placebo. This benefit was observed both in the primary population of former smokers and in the overall population, which included former and current smokers, across all blood eosinophil counts and stages of lung function severity.

Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated and showed a favourable safety profile. Importantly, the treatment met its primary endpoint in both the OBERON and TITANIA Phase III trials, reinforcing its potential as a new therapeutic option for patients with COPD.

Additional Phase III trials of tozorakimab in COPD, known as PROSPERO and MIRANDA, are currently ongoing. Beyond COPD, tozorakimab is also being investigated in a Phase III trial for severe viral lower respiratory tract disease and in a Phase II trial in asthma.

AZN closed Thursday's regular trading at $183.40, down $3.74 or 2.00%. In overnight trading, the stock fell a further $1.16 or 0.63%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.