Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Recommended For Approval In EU For Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc.'s (AZN.L, AZN) Tagrisso or osimertinib has been recommended for marketing authorization in the European Union for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early-stage (IB, II and IIIA) epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumour resection with curative intent.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency's positive Opinion was based on results from the ADAURA Phase III trial where Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 80%.

Tagrisso is approved to treat early-stage lung cancer in more than fifteen countries, including the US and China, and additional global regulatory reviews are ongoing. Tagrisso is also approved for the 1st-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFRm NSCLC and for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC in the EU, the US, Japan, China and many other countries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular