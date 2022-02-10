AstraZeneca To Join NASDAQ-100 Index

(RTTNews) - Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced that AstraZeneca PLC - ADR (AZN), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index (NDX) and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (NDXE) prior to market open on February 22, 2022. AstraZeneca PLC - ADR will replace Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in the NASDAQ-100 Index® and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.

