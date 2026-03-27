AstraZeneca Stock Rises 4% Over Positive Data From Tozorakimab Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) are gaining about 4 percent on Friday morning trading after the company announced positive high-level results from the Phase III OBERON and TITANIA trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The company's shares are currently trading at $191.72 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 4.57 percent. The stock opened at $190.88 and has climbed as high as $192.97 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $122.48 to $212.71.

Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile. Importantly, the treatment met its primary endpoint in both the OBERON and TITANIA Phase III trials, reinforcing its potential as a new therapeutic option for patients with COPD.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.