AstraZeneca Prices $2 Bln Three Tranche Bond Offering

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L), a Swedish-British pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, on Thursday priced a three-tranche bond offering totalling $2 billion through its wholly owned subsidiary AstraZeneca Finance LLC.

The closing is expected on March 2.

The offering comprises $650 million of 4.000% notes due March 2, 2031, $600 million of 4.300% notes due March 2, 2033, and $750 million of 4.600% notes due March 2, 2036.

The company said that the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including potential refinancing of existing indebtedness.

On Wednesday, AstraZeneca closed trading, 0.70% lesser at GBp 15,218 on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.