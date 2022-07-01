AstraZeneca Presents Exploratory Sub-analyses From HIMALAYA And TOPAZ-1 Trials

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZ) presented data for IMFINZI combinations from the HIMALAYA and TOPAZ-1 Phase III trials. The company said the HIMALAYA results showed a consistent survival benefit with the STRIDE regimen in patients with unresectable liver cancer regardless of baseline liver functional reserve. TOPAZ-1 data showed that IMFINZI plus chemotherapy improved outcomes for biliary tract cancer patients regardless of where their tumor was located or where they lived.
"These important subgroup analyses add to the body of evidence demonstrating the potential for IMFINZI combinations to meaningfully improve outcomes for these patients who are in need of effective and generally well tolerated treatments," said Cristian Massacesi, Chief Medical Officer and Oncology Chief Development Officer, AstraZeneca.
