BioTech
AZN

AstraZeneca: FDA Approves Saphnelo For Subcutaneous Self-administration

April 27, 2026 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said its Saphnelo has been approved in the US for self-administration as a once-weekly autoinjector, the Saphnelo Pen, for the treatment of adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus on top of standard therapy. The approval was based on results from the Phase III TULIP-SC trial. Subcutaneous administration of Saphnelo is approved in the EU and Japan and under regulatory review in several other countries.

AstraZeneca acquired global rights to Saphnelo through an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Medarex, in 2004. The option for Medarex to co-promote the product expired on its acquisition by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2009. Under the agreement, updated in 2025, AstraZeneca will pay Bristol-Myers Squibb a mid-teens royalty for sales in the US.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.