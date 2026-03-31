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AstraZeneca: Efzimfotase Alfa Shows Positive Results From Phase III Programme

March 31, 2026 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said the efzimfotase alfa or ALXN1850 Phase III clinical programme, designed to study a broad hypophosphatasia patient population, demonstrated positive results. The company said the data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with global regulatory authorities.

The MULBERRY Phase III trial in children with HPP who have not been previously treated with Strensiq, showed that efzimfotase alfa met its primary endpoint. Results showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in bone health from baseline compared to placebo, at week 25.

Positive high-level results from the CHESTNUT Phase III trial showed that efzimfotase alfa was well-tolerated and showed a favourable safety profile in paediatric patients switching from Strensiq and maintained the treatment benefit of Strensiq on bone health at week 25.

In the HICKORY Phase III trial, efzimfotase alfa showed numerical improvement but did not achieve statistical significance in the primary endpoint of six-minute walk test in adolescents and adults with HPP who have not been previously treated with Strensiq, compared to placebo at week 25.

At last close, AstraZeneca shares were trading at 14,746.00 pence, up 0.30%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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