AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo sumbit new BLA for datopotamab deruxtecan

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo have submitted a new Biologics License Application for accelerated approval in the US for datopotamab deruxtecan for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated non-small cell lung cancer who have received prior systemic therapies, including an EGFR-directed therapy. The companies have voluntarily withdrawn the BLA in the US for datopotamab deruxtecan for patients with advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC based on the TROPION-Lung01 Phase III trial. The decision to submit a new BLA for EGFR-mutated NSCLC and withdraw the previously submitted BLA for nonsquamous NSCLC was informed by feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration. The new BLA is based on results from the TROPION-Lung05 Phase II trial and supported by data from the TROPION-Lung01 Phase III and TROPION-PanTumor01 Phase I trials. New results from a pooled analysis of patients with previously treated EGFR-mutated NSCLC in the TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 trials will be featured in a late-breaking presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Asia 2024 Congress. Datopotamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan alone and with Tagrisso as treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated nonsquamous NSCLC in the ongoing TROPION-Lung14 and TROPION-Lung15 Phase III trials. In addition, ongoing Phase III trials in 1st-line advanced or metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC, AVANZAR and TROPION-Lung10, have the potential to validate the QCS biomarker for TROP2 identified in an exploratory analysis of TROPION-Lung01. An additional trial in patients with biomarker-positive tumours in the 2nd-line nonsquamous NSCLC setting is also planned.

