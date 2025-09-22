Markets
AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Tezspire In The EU

September 22, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca and Amgen's Tezspire or tezepelumab has been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The CHMP of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the WAYPOINT Phase III trial.

Regulatory applications are currently under review in the US, China, Japan and several other countries based on the WAYPOINT trial. Tezspire is approved for the treatment of severe asthma in the US, EU, Japan and more than 60 countries.

