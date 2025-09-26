AstraZeneca Announces Launch Of Online Platform AstraZeneca Direct

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Friday announced the launch of AstraZeneca Direct, an online platform to access medications at a transparent cash price with home delivery, starting October 1, 2025.

The online platform is anticipated to improve accessibility, affordability, and driving innovation in healthcare, offering patients the medication they need, when and how they need it, the company's US Country President Joris Silon stated.

Notably, the platform aims to support people living with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease, and people seeking flu protection.

Currently, AZN is trading at $73.71, up 0.24 percent on the Nasdaq.

