News & Insights

Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Announces FDA Approval For Ultomiris - Quick Facts

March 25, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Ultomiris has been approved in the United States as the first and only long-acting C5 complement inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody-positive neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. The FDA approval was based on positive results from the CHAMPION-NMOSD Phase III trial.

NMOSD is a rare and debilitating autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, including the spine and optic nerves.

Ultomiris is also approved for certain adults with NMOSD in Japan and the European Union. The company said regulatory reviews are ongoing in additional countries.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.