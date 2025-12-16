BioTech
AZN

AstraZeneca Announces Approval Of Saphnelo In The EU

December 16, 2025 — 02:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said its Saphnelo - anifrolumab - has been approved in the European Union for subcutaneous self-administration as a pre-filled pen for adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus on top of standard therapy. The approval by the European Commission follows the positive opinion from the CHMP and was based on the positive results from the Phase III TULIP-SC trial.

The company noted that the subcutaneous administration of Saphnelo is under regulatory review in several other countries around the world including the US and Japan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.