AstraZeneca: Fasenra PhIII OSTRO Trial Meets Co-primary Endpoints; To List ADRs On Nasdaq

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced that Fasenra met both co-primary endpoints of reduced nasal polyp size and blockage in the OSTRO Phase III trial for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

OSTRO is part of AstraZeneca's clinical trial programme for Fasenra in CRSwNP which also includes the ongoing Phase III ORCHID trial, among others.

OSTRO is a randomised, double-blinded, multi-centre, parallel-group, 56-week Phase III trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Fasenra compared to placebo in patients with nasal polyposis.

Fasenra is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the US, EU, Japan and other countries and is approved for self-administration in the US, EU and other countries.

In a seperate press release, the company announced that it would be transferring the listing of its American Depositary Receipts or ADRs and its US-listed debt securities from the New York Stock Exchange or NYSE to the Nasdaq Global Select Market or Nasdaq and Nasdaq Bond Exchange respectively. The transfers will be effective after market close on Thursday 24 September 2020.

AstraZeneca ADRs and US-listed debt securities are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq from Friday 25 September 2020. The ADRs would continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "AZN".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.