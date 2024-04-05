Astoria’s Latest Market Positioning + Cycle Indicator Update

Where Are We in the Cycle?

How Is Astoria Positioned?

Are We Overweight or Underweight Risk Assets?

These are among the most frequently asked questions we receive from clients.

Historically, Astoria’s Investment Committee tracked a robust set of macro, market, and valuation indicators, which we reviewed monthly behind closed doors. But two years ago, we decided to make our Cycle Indicator Framework public—giving clients greater transparency into our process and positioning.

View our latest cycle indicator update under the Research section of our website.

Macro Outlook: Cautious Optimism with Tactical Adjustments

We believe the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates once labor market indicators show more consistent signs of weakening. As we look ahead to 2H 2025, we remain cautiously optimistic, while fully acknowledging the presence of structural risks:

Fiscal imbalances are mounting.

Term premiums are rising.

Interest expenses are ballooning.

At the same time, we see positive developments:

Earnings revisions breadth is improving.

Policy focus is gradually shifting toward growth.

Equity market leadership is broadening beyond the mega-cap names.

Astoria’s Latest Portfolio Views

Rotate away from the Magnificent 7. This doesn't mean exiting SPX or NDX entirely—but we are reducing exposure to hyper-concentration risk and encouraging greater diversification within US equities.

Favor pro-growth and inflation-linked sectors. Technology, industrials, materials, and energy remain key focus areas. However, we maintain some defensive hedges in case the economic recovery becomes uneven.

Increase mid-cap exposure. Valuation and earnings momentum in mid-caps offer compelling upside in our view.

Leverage international equities for diversification. International developed markets have outperformed the S&P 500 by over 14% year-to-date.

Slight overweight to US equities , but we remain neutral between stocks and bonds overall.

, but we remain overall. Tariff-related uncertainties are easing, and we view this as a positive for global trade flows.

and we view this as a positive for global trade flows. Policy direction under Trump appears pro-growth, with an emphasis on tax cuts and deregulation.

