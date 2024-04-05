Astoria Surpasses $500 Million in ETF Assets

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026

Astoria today announces that assets under management (AUM) across its exchange-traded fund (ETF) suite have surpassed $500 million, marking a major milestone for the firm and reflecting strong investor demand for Astoria’s actively managed, quantitatively-driven ETF strategies.

Astoria’s ETF platform provides investors with differentiated exposure across actively managed equities, real assets, and dynamic fixed income, areas designed to help investors navigate changing market environments.

“Surpassing $500 million in ETF assets is an important milestone for Astoria and reflects the strong momentum we are seeing across our platform,” said John Davi, Founder, CEO and CIO of Astoria. “Investors are increasingly seeking active strategies that combine macro insights with disciplined portfolio construction. Our ETFs are designed to help investors capture global opportunities while managing risk in an environment defined by high inflation, shifting monetary policy, and evolving market leadership.”

Astoria’s ETF strategies have gained traction with financial advisors, institutional investors, and model portfolio platforms seeking differentiated portfolio solutions beyond traditional market-cap-weighted exposure. The firm’s investment process integrates macroeconomic analysis, dynamic fixed income, and quantitative portfolio construction with an emphasis on diversification, risk management, and long-term capital appreciation.

“Crossing the $500 million mark is a testament to the growing demand for Astoria’s investment philosophy and the partnerships we have built with financial advisors and institutional allocators,” said Bruce Lavine, Head of ETFs and COO at Astoria. “Our focus has been on delivering innovative ETF solutions supported by strong portfolio construction, thoughtful risk management, and high-touch service. We believe the ETF vehicle remains one of the most powerful tools available to investors, and we are excited about the continued growth of our platform.”

This milestone follows a period of strong inflows and expanding adoption of Astoria’s strategies as investors seek diversified exposure and disciplined portfolio construction in an increasingly complex market environment.

Astoria remains focused on expanding its ETF lineup and continuing to deliver innovative solutions that help investors pursue long-term investment objectives across market cycles.

About Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Astoria Portfolio Advisors is a provider of Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services for financial advisors, offering customized investment solutions, quantitative stock selection portfolios, and ETFs. Our core services encompass investment management, research, and sub-advisory services.

In recent years, Astoria has experienced strong growth in both its ETF vertical as well as its OCIO business and currently is managing and advising on approximately $2.8 billion in total assets under management and advisement.

To learn more about the company visit us at https://www.astoriaadvisors.com, on LinkedIn, or on X @AstoriaAdvisors

Warranties & Disclaimers

Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC is a registered investment adviser located in New York. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC may only transact business in those states in which it is registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration requirements.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's web site is limited to the dissemination of general information pertaining to its advisory services, together with access to additional investment-related information, publications, and links. Accordingly, the publication of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's web site on the Internet should not be construed by any consumer and/or prospective client as Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's solicitation to effect, or attempt to effect transactions in securities, or the rendering of personalized investment advice for compensation, over the Internet. Any subsequent, direct communication by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC with a prospective client shall be conducted by a representative that is either registered or qualifies for an exemption or exclusion from registration in the state where the prospective client resides.

A copy of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's current written disclosure statement discussing Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's business operations, services, and fees is available at the SEC's investment adviser public information website – www.adviserinfo.sec.gov or from Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC upon written request. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC does not make any representations or warranties as to the accuracy, timeliness, suitability, completeness, or relevance of any information prepared by any unaffiliated third party, whether linked to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's web site or incorporated herein and takes no responsibility therefor. All such information is provided solely for convenience purposes only and all users thereof should be guided accordingly.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss or some or all of the investor's principal. The investment views and market opinions/analyses expressed herein may not reflect those of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC as a whole and different views may be expressed based on different investment styles, objectives, views or philosophies. To the extent that these materials contain statements about the future, such statements are forward looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.