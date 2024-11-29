Aston Martin’s Ownership Changes: Stroll Strengthens Control

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (GB:AML) has released an update.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings has announced a significant shift in its ownership structure, with Lawrence Stroll now holding 27.67% of the voting rights in the company. This increase in control is facilitated by a consortium led by Yew Tree Overseas Limited, where members have pledged their voting rights to Stroll. This development is likely to impact the company’s strategic direction and is of interest to investors tracking major shareholder movements.

