ASTH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.42, changing hands as high as $27.47 per share. Astrana Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASTH's low point in its 52 week range is $20.12 per share, with $39.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.40.

