Astera Labs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ALAB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Astera Labs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 16 are puts, totaling $1,180,112, and 2 are calls, amounting to $64,750.

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $50.0 for Astera Labs, spanning the last three months.

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Astera Labs stands at 3470.29, with a total volume reaching 6,195.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Astera Labs, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.7 $13.2 $50.00 $146.5K 1 3 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.7 $13.2 $50.00 $134.6K 1 214 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.7 $13.2 $50.00 $116.1K 1 214 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.7 $13.2 $50.00 $108.2K 1 469 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.7 $13.2 $50.00 $105.6K 1 387

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Astera Labs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Astera Labs Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 2,947,793, the price of ALAB is down by -0.53%, reaching $42.77. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $70.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $70. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $55. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $65. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $80. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $80.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Astera Labs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

