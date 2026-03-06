Astera Labs Trades at a Premium Valuation: Hold or Fold the Stock?

Astera Labs ALAB stock is trading at a premium, as suggested by the Value Score of F.



In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales, ALAB is trading at 14.47X, higher than the Computer & Technology sector’s 6.20X.

ALAB's Valuation



ALAB’s shares have also plunged 44.5% in the trailing six-month period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 5.7% and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 20.4% over the same time frame. The underperformance can be attributed to challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition in the PCIe retimers market.



ALAB also suffered from a shift toward a higher mix of hardware sales, which impacted its profit margins. Increased operating expenses from expanded R&D efforts and recent acquisitions also impacted performance.

ALAB Stock's Performance



However, the company is benefiting from its robust and diversified product portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions, as well as its expanding partner base. It benefits from strong demand for its PCIe solutions, which have also been a major growth driver.

ALAB Benefits From Strong Connectivity Demand

ALAB is rapidly expanding its portfolio to address the growing demands of AI infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Its product portfolio, including Scorpio, Aries, and Taurus, has been a key catalyst.



Building on this momentum in December 2025, Astera Labs announced plans to deliver custom connectivity solutions leveraging its COSMOS architecture and new photonic chiplet capabilities to support hyperscalers building NVLink-enabled, heterogeneous AI infrastructure.



The company’s expanding portfolio underpins its expectation that the addressable market opportunity will expand by more than 10x over the next five years to reach $25 billion. This growth is expected to be driven by its copper-based product families, including Aries and Taurus signal conditioning solutions, Scorpio AI fabric switches, Leo CXL Memory Controllers, and custom solutions for scale-up connectivity.



ALAB is set to expand its footprint in the AI connectivity market, which is projected to grow 10-fold to $25 billion over the next five years. The Scorpio P-Series continues to ramp up, with shipments expected to expand to additional hyperscalers in 2026. Meanwhile, the Scorpio X-Series is anticipated to enter high-volume production in late 2026, further boosting revenues.

ALAB Offers Strong Q1 Guidance

Aster Labs is benefiting from strong demand for its Aries, Taurus, and Scorpio product families, all of which are expected to drive growth in the first quarter of 2026.



Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter revenue is pegged at $292.5 million, representing year-over-year growth of 83.45%.



Earnings are expected to be between 53 cents and 54 cents per share for the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 54 cents per share, which has increased by a couple of pennies over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 63.64%.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

Despite an expanding portfolio and strong partner base, ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL, Credo Technology CRDO, and Broadcom AVGO. Marvell Technology, Credo Technology, and Broadcom are all expanding their footprints in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology recently introduced the industry's first 1.6T ZR/ZR+ data-center interconnect pluggable, COLORZ 1600, which is powered by its new 2nm coherent DSP, Electra. This new product aims to improve high-bandwidth, secure connectivity for AI and cloud data centers. Marvell Technology also launched the Libra 2nm 800G coherent DSP, which enables a next-generation COLORZ 800 pluggable with built-in MACsec security for long-distance data-center networking.



Credo Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In February 2026, Credo Technology announced that its 7nm Toucan PCIe retimer achieved PCI-SIG compliance at 32.0 GT/s for PCIe 5.0 speeds, validating interoperability, signal integrity and low-power performance for next-generation AI and HPC platforms.



Broadcom’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In January 2026, the company announced the first unified Wi-Fi 8 enterprise access point and switch architecture. This combines edge AI acceleration, improved security, and multi-gigabit performance for next-generation networks. The platform includes a new APU, Wi-Fi 8 radios, and the Trident X3+ switch. It supports ultra-low latency, AI-driven operations, and high-density enterprise connectivity.

Conclusion

Astera Labs’ strong fundamentals, expanding partnerships and rising AI demand reinforce its leadership in connectivity solutions. However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition remain a headwind. Stretched valuation also remains a concern.



Astera Labs currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise to wait for a more favorable entry point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

