Astera Labs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Astera Labs.

Looking at options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) we detected 43 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $451,810 and 34, calls, for a total amount of $2,558,039.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $62.5 to $110.0 for Astera Labs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Astera Labs options trades today is 1110.79 with a total volume of 37,537.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Astera Labs's big money trades within a strike price range of $62.5 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $16.7 $16.4 $16.45 $110.00 $466.9K 105 500 ALAB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.6 $15.3 $15.35 $85.00 $435.9K 795 500 ALAB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.0 $31.6 $31.61 $62.50 $158.1K 70 50 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.5 $10.5 $10.5 $85.00 $105.0K 25 100 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.4 $7.7 $97.50 $77.0K 54 100

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc is a company that offers an Intelligent Connectivity Platform, comprised of Semiconductor-based, high-speed mixed-signal connectivity products that integrate a matrix of microcontrollers and sensors. COSMOS, their software suite which is embedded in its connectivity products and integrated into their customers' systems. The Company delivers critical connectivity performance, enables flexibility and customization, and supports observability and predictive analytics. This approach addresses the data, network, and memory bottlenecks, scalability, and other infrastructure requirements of hyperscalers and system original equipment manufacturers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Astera Labs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Astera Labs Currently trading with a volume of 4,536,588, the ALAB's price is down by -0.76%, now at $94.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 124 days. Expert Opinions on Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $104.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $100. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $120. * An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Astera Labs, maintaining a target price of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $94.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Astera Labs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.