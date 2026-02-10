Astera Labs Inc. Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Astera Labs Inc. (ALAB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $44.98 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $24.71 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Astera Labs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $104.76 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 91.8% to $270.58 million from $141.09 million last year.

Astera Labs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.98 Mln. vs. $24.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $270.58 Mln vs. $141.09 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.53 To $ 0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 286 M To $ 297 M

