Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB) closed at $232.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.72%.

The company's stock has climbed by 18.97% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Astera Labs, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Astera Labs, Inc. to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $206.73 million, up 82.8% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $766.55 million, signifying shifts of +88.1% and +93.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Astera Labs, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Astera Labs, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Astera Labs, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 145.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.31.

Also, we should mention that ALAB has a PEG ratio of 3.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

