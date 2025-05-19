Astera Labs Collaborates with NVIDIA to Enhance NVLink Fusion Ecosystem for High-Performance AI Infrastructure

Astera Labs partners with NVIDIA to enhance scale-up connectivity for the NVLink Fusion ecosystem, improving AI infrastructure performance.

Quiver AI Summary

Astera Labs, Inc. has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance connectivity solutions for the new NVIDIA NVLink Fusion ecosystem, aiming to support the growing demands of AI infrastructure by providing high-performance and efficient scale-up platforms. Sanjay Gajendra, President and COO of Astera Labs, emphasized the importance of this partnership in addressing the needs of AI infrastructure providers dealing with expansive AI models. The integration of NVLink solutions into Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform will allow for improved deployment of AI workloads, enabling hyperscalers to effectively use NVIDIA GPUs and custom accelerators. This collaboration continues a long-standing relationship between the two companies, with Astera Labs playing a significant role in previous NVIDIA platforms and demonstrating advanced interoperability at recent industry events.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance the NVLink Fusion ecosystem demonstrates Astera Labs' commitment to innovation in high-performance AI infrastructure.

Expansion of the Intelligent Connectivity Platform with NVLink solutions positions the company to better meet the growing demands of hyperscalers for AI workloads.

Astera Labs' successful history of interoperability with NVIDIA's platforms, including the demonstration of industry-first end-to-end PCIe 6 interoperability, strengthens its competitive edge in the market.

This partnership enhances Astera Labs' market opportunity by addressing industry needs for efficient scale-up connectivity solutions.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a partnership with NVIDIA may indicate a lack of independent capabilities or innovation within Astera Labs, raising concerns about its long-term competitiveness.

The announcement primarily focuses on collaborations and integrations, which may detract attention from any standalone advancements or new products developed by Astera Labs.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Astera Labs and NVIDIA about?

Astera Labs is collaborating with NVIDIA to enhance scale-up connectivity solutions for the NVLink Fusion ecosystem, supporting AI infrastructure.

How will Astera Labs' NVLink solutions benefit AI infrastructure?

The NVLink solutions will improve performance and efficiency for hyperscalers deploying AI infrastructure with NVIDIA GPUs and custom accelerators.

What technologies are integrated into Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform?

The platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, Ethernet solutions, and the COSMOS software suite for optimized data center performance.

What recent achievements did Astera Labs demonstrate at NVIDIA GTC 2025?

Astera Labs showcased the industry’s first end-to-end PCIe 6 interoperability with NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and Scorpio P-Series Fabric Switches.

How does Astera Labs support the demands of next-generation AI workloads?

Astera Labs' solutions provide high bandwidth and low latency scale-up connectivity, essential for synchronizing hundreds of accelerators at rack-scale.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Astera Labs, Inc



. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to provide scale-up connectivity solutions for the new





NVIDIA NVLink Fusion





ecosystem.





“We have a long history of early engagement and industry firsts with NVIDIA, and we are excited to continue this collaboration to advance the NVLink Fusion ecosystem,” said Sanjay Gajendra, President and COO, Astera Labs. “To keep pace with rapidly growing AI models which have reached trillions of parameters, AI infrastructure providers must adopt scale-up platforms that deliver both high performance and high efficiency. By adding NVLink solutions to our Intelligent Connectivity Platform, we will enhance optionality and time-to-market for our hyperscaler customers and expand our market opportunity.”





Next-generation AI workloads demand high bandwidth, low latency scale-up connectivity with native memory semantic support to synchronize hundreds of accelerators at rack-scale. Astera Labs’ NVLink solutions will expand its



Intelligent Connectivity Platform



, which seamlessly integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet silicon and hardware solutions with its COSMOS (COnnectivity System Management and Optimization Software) suite for unparalleled data center visibility and optimized performance. This will empower hyperscalers to efficiently deploy heterogeneous compute-based AI infrastructure with NVIDIA GPUs and custom accelerators in their data centers.







​







“NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform has been supported by Astera Labs for multiple generations, including HGX, MGX, and NVL72 with its PCIe connectivity solutions,” said Ashish Karandikar, Vice President of SoC Products, NVIDIA. “NVIDIA’s collaborations with industry leaders enable the NVLink Fusion ecosystem to deploy high-performance AI factories that can quickly scale and meet the demands of intensive workloads for model training and agentic AI inferencing.”





Astera Labs and NVIDIA’s deep collaboration extends over multiple generations of NVIDIA platforms, with Astera Labs’ Aries PCIe/CXL Smart DSP Retimers deployed in volume across



NVIDIA Hopper



and



NVIDIA HGX



platforms, and in hyperscalers’ customized NVIDIA rack-level solutions. Most recently, Astera Labs demonstrated the industry’s first end-to-end PCIe 6 interoperability with Scorpio P-Series Fabric Switches, Aries 6 Retimers and an





NVIDIA Blackwell GPU





at NVIDIA GTC 2025. Scorpio P-Series Fabric Switches have also been integrated with the





NVIDIA MGX platform





for PCIe 6-ready modular designs. Astera Labs looks forward to the addition of NVLink solutions to its scale-up connectivity portfolio, building on its tradition of delivering interoperable solutions that meet hyperscalers’ requirements for AI infrastructure.







Resources:









About Astera Labs







Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at





www.asteralabs.com





.







CONTACT: Lori Zielinski











lori.zielinski@asteralabs.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.