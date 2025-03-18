Astera Labs Announces Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches for Enhanced Performance in NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX Platforms

Astera Labs launched Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches for NVIDIA MGX, enhancing modularity and performance in AI infrastructure.

Quiver AI Summary

Astera Labs has introduced its Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches, designed for PCIe 6-ready NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX platforms, aimed at enhancing performance through a modular design that adapts to various configurations. The switches enable customers to conduct in-house testing with an accelerated development kit that includes various support materials. Astera Labs emphasized the importance of flexible server platforms as AI infrastructure evolves rapidly, and its Scorpio P-Series switch is specifically crafted to optimize AI server deployments. The NVIDIA MGX platform benefits from this technology by allowing manufacturers to build scalable and efficient AI systems while ensuring high-performance data flows and robust interoperability. Astera Labs also offers detailed design resources to aid integration, along with the COSMOS management software for better data center monitoring. The company will showcase these innovations at the NVIDIA GTC 2025 event.

Potential Positives

Introduction of Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches designed to enhance performance and scalability for AI and cloud infrastructure, positioning Astera Labs as a leader in modular connectivity solutions.

Collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate Scorpio P-Series with the NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX platform, which is expected to meet the escalating demands of next-generation AI workloads.

Availability of comprehensive design-in collateral to support customers in quickly integrating new technology, which may accelerate time-to-market for product development.

Showcasing at NVIDIA GTC 2025, providing an opportunity for visibility and engagement with potential customers and partners in the AI and cloud infrastructure sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies heavily on technical jargon and industry-specific language, which may limit understanding and accessibility for a broader audience.

Despite promoting its new products, the release does not disclose any customer adoption rates or specific use cases, potentially raising concerns about market acceptance and demand.

The announcement may indicate a reliance on NVIDIA's MGX platform, which could pose risks if this partnership encounters challenges or if competitors find ways to surpass this integrated solution.

FAQ

What are Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches?

Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches are modular connectivity solutions designed for PCIe 6-ready NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX platforms, enhancing AI infrastructure performance.

How does Astera Labs support in-house testing?

Astera Labs provides an accelerated test and interop development kit that includes whitepapers, reference designs, and comprehensive SDKs for customers.

What advantages does the NVIDIA MGX platform offer?

The NVIDIA MGX platform enables quick development of customizable AI and cloud servers, optimizing data ingestion and GPU utilization.

How does COSMOS software enhance data center management?

COSMOS software provides extensive telemetry, diagnostics, and observability to maximize GPU utilization and uptime in data center environments.

Where can I see Astera Labs' products in action?

Astera Labs will demonstrate its products at NVIDIA GTC 2025, taking place from March 18-21 at the San Jose Convention Center.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ALAB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 235 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 235 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,325,680 shares for an estimated $120,299,185 .

. SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,277,381 shares for an estimated $113,985,940 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 617,672 shares for an estimated $58,438,799 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 312,000 shares for an estimated $27,158,675 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 135,049 shares for an estimated $11,635,634 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $3,131,898.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALAB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALAB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/20/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALAB forecast page.

$ALAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALAB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ALAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lipacis from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Richard Shannon from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $105.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $100.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $74.0 on 10/09/2024

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Astera Labs, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced its Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches for PCIe



®



6-ready NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX™ platforms will deliver leading performance through a modular design that scales across different NVIDIA MGX configurations. Additionally, Astera Labs empowers customers to perform in-house testing through its accelerated test and interop development kit, featuring whitepapers, reference designs, comprehensive SDKs, simulation models, and extensive interoperability and performance testing in the Cloud-Scale Interop Lab.







Mike Hendricks, Associate VP, Solutions and Ecosystem, Astera Labs, said,



“As AI infrastructure rapidly evolves, the need for flexible server platforms that can be deployed at unprecedented pace and scale has never been greater. Our Scorpio P-Series Fabric Switch is purpose-built for AI servers and seamlessly integrates with the NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX platform, enabling modular PCIe 6.x-ready designs that accelerate time-to-market and deliver unparalleled performance for next-generation AI systems.”







Patrick Moorhead, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy, said,



“The NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and MGX platform will power most next-generation data centers being deployed in the near-future, designed to deliver ground-breaking performance, flexibility, and scalability. To fully harness these capabilities, seamless and modular connectivity solutions are essential. I believe Astera Labs is leading the charge in modular connectivity to harness these capabilities with its Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches, which should enable the rapid deployment of custom systems that hyperscalers require to meet the escalating demands of AI workloads.”





Comprehensive design-in collateral is available today for customers to integrate Scorpio P-Series – the industry’s first PCIe 6 fabric switch – and Aries PCIe/CXL



®



Smart DSP Retimers into their MGX platform design. The NVIDIA MGX platform enables manufacturers to quickly build customizable, efficient AI, HPC, and cloud servers by integrating key NVIDIA components, reducing development time and cost, while supporting diverse use cases. This unlocks the following benefits:







Optimized data ingest for each NVIDIA Blackwell unit in the MGX platform



Optimized data ingest for each NVIDIA Blackwell unit in the MGX platform



Increased GPU utilization with predictable, secure, and high-performance data flows



Increased GPU utilization with predictable, secure, and high-performance data flows



Robust interoperability and line-rate with a diverse ecosystem of PCIe 6 and PCIe 5 host and endpoint partners validated in the Cloud-Scale Interop Lab



Robust interoperability and line-rate with a diverse ecosystem of PCIe 6 and PCIe 5 host and endpoint partners validated in the Cloud-Scale Interop Lab





Proven line-rate PCIe 6 performance with Micron PCIe 6 SSDs



and other interop partners



Proven line-rate PCIe 6 performance with Micron PCIe 6 SSDs and other interop partners



Faster time-to-market and lower development cost with a modular switch configuration



Faster time-to-market and lower development cost with a modular switch configuration



Improved energy efficiency with maximum performance per watt



Improved energy efficiency with maximum performance per watt



Future-proofed switch boards for seamless transition to PCIe 6 data rates













Enhanced Rack-Level Management with Visibility Down to the PCIe Lane-Level with COSMOS







When scaling the NVIDIA MGX platform into rack-level solutions, Astera Labs’ COSMOS rack-scale management software provides extensive data center observability, telemetry, and diagnostics, which are critical to maximizing GPU utilization and uptime. Built on a foundation of millions of deployed devices in AI and cloud infrastructure, the



COSMOS software suite



unlocks unprecedented data link visibility, enhanced security, and extensive fleet management capabilities when combining Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches with Aries Smart DSP Retimers.







Andrew Bell, vice president of hardware engineering at NVIDIA said,



“NVIDIA Blackwell architecture is revolutionizing AI infrastructure with its unparalleled performance and scalability. Astera Labs' PCIe 6-ready Scorpio P-Series integrates with the NVIDIA Blackwell-based MGX platform to enable modular designs that accelerate deployment and enhance efficiency for next-generation AI systems."







Robert Lin, President, Enterprise & Networking Business Group, Wistron, said,



“Wistron and Astera Labs have long collaborated to enable our advanced AI and HPC servers with their purpose-built PCIe, CXL



®



, and Ethernet connectivity solutions. We are proud to have teamed up on an NVIDIA MGX platform design that has been optimized to meet the specific demands of AI infrastructure with Scorpio P-Series, unlocking robust performance and reliability for deployments at cloud-scale.”





Astera Labs’ accelerated test and interop development kit for the NVIDIA MGX platform is available upon request for key customers and partners.







Visit Astera Labs at NVIDIA GTC 2025, March 18-21, San Jose Convention Center







Astera Labs will demonstrate the PCIe 6-ready NVIDIA MGX platform featuring Scorpio P-Series as well as robust NVIDIA Blackwell interoperability in Booth 1137.



Schedule to meet



with Astera Labs experts and learn how its solutions enable critical connectivity for AI and cloud infrastructure.







Resources









About Astera Labs







Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe



®



, CXL



®



, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at





www.asteralabs.com







.







© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.







CONTACT:



Lori Zielinski





lori.zielinski@asteralabs.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.