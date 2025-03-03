Astera Labs Announces Appointment of Dr. Craig Barratt to Board of Directors

Astera Labs appoints Dr. Craig Barratt to Board of Directors, enhancing leadership in AI and cloud connectivity solutions.

Astera Labs, Inc. has appointed Dr. Craig Barratt to its Board of Directors, recognizing his extensive experience in the technology sector, particularly in networking and semiconductors. Dr. Barratt has held leadership positions in major companies such as Atheros, Google, Qualcomm, and Intel, and is currently the chair of Intuitive Surgical's board. Astera Labs' CEO Jitendra Mohan highlighted Dr. Barratt's track record in scaling technology companies and driving innovation, deeming him a vital asset as the company expands its connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure. Dr. Barratt expressed enthusiasm about joining Astera Labs, emphasizing the company’s role in addressing critical connectivity challenges in the industry. Astera Labs specializes in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions and aims to support the evolving demands of AI and cloud technologies.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Dr. Craig Barratt, a seasoned technology veteran with experience in scaling high-growth companies, enhances the board's expertise and strategic guidance.

Dr. Barratt's background with industry leaders like Atheros, Qualcomm, and Google positions him to contribute valuable insights to Astera Labs' growth in AI connectivity.

The company's focus on addressing critical connectivity bottlenecks in AI and cloud infrastructure aligns well with Dr. Barratt's experience and vision, potentially driving further innovation and market leadership.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

Who is Dr. Craig Barratt?

Dr. Craig Barratt is a technology veteran and newly appointed board member of Astera Labs with extensive experience in semiconductor and networking industries.

What experience does Dr. Barratt bring to Astera Labs?

He brings decades of leadership experience from companies like Atheros, Qualcomm, Intel, and Google, enhancing Astera Labs' expertise.

Why was Dr. Barratt appointed to the Board of Directors?

His proven track record in scaling technology companies and driving innovation makes him a valuable addition to the board.

What is Astera Labs known for?

Astera Labs is a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, focusing on addressing connectivity bottlenecks.

How will Dr. Barratt contribute to Astera Labs' growth?

His strategic insights and industry knowledge will guide Astera Labs in expanding its leadership in connectivity solutions for AI.

$ALAB Insider Trading Activity

$ALAB insiders have traded $ALAB stock on the open market 229 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 229 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JITENDRA MOHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 1,250,680 shares for an estimated $114,946,525 .

. SANJAY GAJENDRA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,277,381 shares for an estimated $113,985,940 .

. MICHAEL TRUETT TATE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 617,672 shares for an estimated $58,438,799 .

. STEFAN A DYCKERHOFF has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 305,641 shares for an estimated $28,371,408 .

. MANUEL ALBA has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 312,000 shares for an estimated $27,158,675 .

. PHILIP MAZZARA (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 135,049 shares for an estimated $11,635,634 .

. MICHAEL E. HURLSTON has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 69,953 shares for an estimated $6,963,132 .

. JACK R LAZAR has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,500 shares for an estimated $3,131,898.

$ALAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 292 institutional investors add shares of $ALAB stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr. Craig Barratt to its Board of Directors. Dr. Barratt is a seasoned technology industry veteran with decades of experience as an impactful leader and board member at networking, semiconductor, and medical device companies.





“Craig’s proven track record of scaling high-growth technology companies and driving breakthrough innovations at industry leaders like Atheros, Google, and Qualcomm makes him an invaluable addition to Astera Labs’ Board of Directors,” said Jitendra Mohan, CEO and Co-founder, Astera Labs. “His strategic insight and deep technical expertise will provide critical guidance as we continue to expand our leadership in connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure.”





Dr. Barratt served as President, CEO, and a Director of Atheros Communications, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company and Silicon Valley success story that developed wireless and wired communication technologies. During his tenure, he led the company through an IPO until its acquisition by Qualcomm, when he then took up the position of President at Qualcomm Atheros, the networking and connectivity subsidiary of Qualcomm.





Dr. Barratt is also the former Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Connectivity Group at Intel Corporation, since its acquisition of Barefoot Networks, Inc., where he led the computer networking company as President and CEO. Prior to Barefoot Networks, he held several roles at Google, Inc., including Senior Vice President, Access and Energy.





Dr. Barratt currently chairs the board of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISRG) – a medical device technology market leader – and previously served on the board of IonQ Inc. He holds doctorate and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University, as well as undergraduate degrees in electrical engineering and in pure mathematics and physics from the University of Sydney.





“Craig is a highly accomplished leader with deep expertise in scaling innovative technology companies and shaping transformative products in the semiconductor and networking industries,” said Manuel Alba, Chairman of the Board, Astera Labs. “His extensive board and executive experience, combined with his strategic vision, will be instrumental in helping to steer Astera Labs as we continue our rapid growth and innovation in AI connectivity.”





“Astera Labs is at the forefront of enabling the next generation of AI and cloud infrastructure with its unmatched execution in addressing the industry’s most critical connectivity bottlenecks,” said Dr. Craig Barratt. “I am excited to join the Board and collaborate with the team to support the company’s strong momentum and strengthen its industry leadership.”







About Astera Labs







Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe



®



, CXL



®



, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at



www.asteralabs.com.







© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.







CONTACT:



Joe Balich







Joe.balich@asteralabs.com









INVESTOR CONTACT:



Leslie Green







ir@asteralabs.com





