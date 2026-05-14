Astera Labs (ALAB) Price Target Increased by 20.85% to 246.06

The average one-year price target for Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) has been revised to $246.06 / share. This is an increase of 20.85% from the prior estimate of $203.61 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $154.86 to a high of $311.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.80% from the latest reported closing price of $224.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an decrease of 257 owner(s) or 26.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.21%, an increase of 41.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.18% to 128,878K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 7,310K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,341K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,452K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 20.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,429K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 14.22% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,178K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,919K shares , representing a decrease of 34.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 46.81% over the last quarter.

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