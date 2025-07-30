Astellas Pharma Profit Up In Q1

Markets
(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), a pharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced that profit attributable to Owners of the parent increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, Profit attributable to Owners of the parent surged to 68.42 billion yen from 37.60 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 38.11 yen versus 20.94 yen last year.

Core profit increased to 104.72 billion yen from 67.15 billion yen in the prior year.

Basic core earnings per share were 58.49 yen versus 37.50 yen last year.

Operating profit increased to 94.65 billion yen from 50.66 billion yen in the previous year.

Core operating profit increased to 142.27 billion yen from 88.29 billion yen in the previous year.

Revenue increased to 505.79 billion yen from 473.12 billion yen last year.

On Tuesday, Astellas Pharma closed trading 1.21% higher at $10.07 on the OTC market.

