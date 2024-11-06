Astec Industries Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Astec Industries (ASTE):

Earnings: -$6.2 million in Q3 vs. -$6.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.27 in Q3 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Astec Industries reported adjusted earnings of $7 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Revenue: $291.4 million in Q3 vs. $303.1 million in the same period last year.

