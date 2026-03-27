Astec Industries (ASTE) Price Target Increased by 30.38% to 75.14

The average one-year price target for Astec Industries (NasdaqGS:ASTE) has been revised to $75.14 / share. This is an increase of 30.38% from the prior estimate of $57.63 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $86.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.51% from the latest reported closing price of $53.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astec Industries. This is an decrease of 225 owner(s) or 48.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTE is 0.07%, an increase of 40.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.63% to 22,992K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTE is 10.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,169K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 14.04% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 838K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 17.47% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 786K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares , representing an increase of 10.81%.

American Century Companies holds 631K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing a decrease of 6.53%.

Harvey Partners holds 622K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 11.32% over the last quarter.

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