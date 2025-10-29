Astec Industries (ASTE) Price Target Increased by 13.54% to 55.59

The average one-year price target for Astec Industries (NasdaqGS:ASTE) has been revised to $55.59 / share. This is an increase of 13.54% from the prior estimate of $48.96 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $59.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.71% from the latest reported closing price of $47.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astec Industries. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTE is 0.10%, an increase of 18.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 30,686K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTE is 4.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,560K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 21.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,362K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,244K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 7.04% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,150K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 29.06% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 809K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTE by 8.47% over the last quarter.

