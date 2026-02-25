Astec Industries Announces Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Astec Industries (ASTE) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.0 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $21.1 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Astec Industries reported adjusted earnings of $24.6 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $400.6 million from $359.0 million last year.

Astec Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.0 Mln. vs. $21.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $400.6 Mln vs. $359.0 Mln last year.

