AST SpaceMobile's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AST SpaceMobile. Our analysis of options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 63% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $82,942, and 9 were calls, valued at $682,744.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $55.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 7390.5, with a total volume reaching 4,516.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $55.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $2.83 $2.49 $2.68 $26.00 $227.2K 911 1.3K ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.85 $2.6 $2.8 $55.00 $140.0K 25.9K 757 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $3.15 $2.68 $2.8 $26.00 $73.3K 911 0 ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.15 $4.1 $4.1 $25.00 $51.2K 14.4K 129 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $2.62 $2.46 $2.46 $22.50 $49.2K 400 400

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile

Trading volume stands at 1,197,059, with ASTS's price down by -3.1%, positioned at $25.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On AST SpaceMobile

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $38.63.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $47. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $30. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $38.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

Latest Ratings for ASTS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight

