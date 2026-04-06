AST Spacemobile Rises 8% in Three Months: Should You Invest?

AST SpaceMobile ASTS has gained 8% in three months compared with the wireless equipment industry’s growth of 22.9%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth during this period.



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It has underperformed its competitors, such as Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Iridium Communications. Inc. IRDM. ViaSat has returned 42.3% while Iridium has surged 82.5% during this period.

ASTS Rides on Growing Demand for SATCOM Services

ASTS is developing a space-based cellular broadband network directly compatible with normal smartphones. That implies no hardware changes are needed. It has already successfully demonstrated 5G voice calls from space, video calls and data connectivity using standard smartphones.



The company targets 5.8B users with intermittent coverage and 3.4B with no broadband access. It generated $70.9 million in revenues in 2025, its first year generating revenue. The revenue backlog stands at $1.2 billion.



ASTS has successfully unfolded its next-generation BlueBird 6 satellite. BlueBird 6 has the largest commercial communications array ever in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), covering 2,400 square feet and offering peak speeds up to 120 Mbps, with 10 times the capacity of earlier satellites. The company is also steadily progressing to the launch of its BlueBird 7 satellite, and BlueBird 8 to 29 are also in various stages of production.



It is targeting to launch 45-60 satellites by the end of 2026. Such efforts bring it closer to the commercial launch. The company is expanding its manufacturing facilities to support the launches. It recently acquired its fourth site in Midland, TX, for dedicated Micron production. In addition to this, the company is strategically expanding its partner base worldwide with leading telecoms such as AT&T, Verizon, Rakuten and Telus to expand its market reach.



AST SpaceMobile has a strong balance sheet and generates significant cash flow, which makes it an attractive stock for investors. Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2025, were $2.2 billion. The company’s current ratio stands at 16.35. A current ratio of more than 1 suggests that the company is well-positioned to pay off its short-term debt.

Major Challenges for ASTS

It is to be noted that the current revenues are coming from non-core operations. Prior to a successful commercial launch, the company needs to spend heavily on satellite manufacturing, ground infrastructure development and launch-related expenses. Such a high capital-intensive nature of the business can increase its dependency on debt in the future. Hence, efficient capital management practices are critical for its sustainable operations.



The execution risk remains high. Successful satellite launches, reliable constellation deployment and global network integration all need to be completed diligently. Moreover, there will be a long process of gaining regulatory compliance for each country before commercial launch. Addressing such complexities will likely be a challenging endeavor. Moreover, although the company demonstrated direct-to-cell capabilities successfully, scaling it worldwide with different telecom operators is expected to be another complex task.



The satellite services space is becoming highly competitive. The company faces competition from new industry leaders like SpaceX’s Starlink, ViaSat and Globalstar, which are developing satellite communications technology using LEO constellations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite communication network leverages the advanced interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide a global reach of its services across numerous territories. The company has been making solid investments to boost its technology infrastructure. Growing competition can impede its margin.

Estimate Revision Trend of ASTS

Earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased over the past 60 days.



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Key Valuation Metric of ASTS

From a valuation standpoint, ASTS is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry. AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 107.26, well above the industry.



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End Note

Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile's technology is backed by more than 3,850 patents and patent-pending claims. The company is rapidly expanding its portfolio offerings and expanding its collaboration with telecom operators worldwide. This will likely bring long-term benefits. However, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, rising energy prices, volatility in the capital markets, imposition of tariffs and geopolitical conflicts often negatively impact AST SpaceMobile’s operations. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ASTS appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.