AST SpaceMobile Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $267,495, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $630,154.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $45.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 3870.69 with a total volume of 4,264.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.7 $10.8 $15.00 $216.0K 6.7K 200 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.3 $2.2 $2.29 $25.00 $114.3K 2.4K 946 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.7 $11.4 $11.52 $15.00 $57.6K 6.7K 251 ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.9 $2.5 $2.7 $10.00 $54.8K 4.4K 203 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $26.00 $53.7K 4.0K 899

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,785,658, with ASTS's price up by 7.84%, positioned at $25.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AST SpaceMobile options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

