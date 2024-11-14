Is AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASTS' full-year earnings has moved 15.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ASTS has returned about 362.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 30.2%. This means that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Innodata Inc. (INOD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 383.2%.

In Innodata Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 250.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #140 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.4% so far this year, meaning that ASTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Innodata Inc. belongs to the Computer - Services industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved +18.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AST SpaceMobile, Inc. and Innodata Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

