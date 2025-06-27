AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Opinions on Debt Reduction and Analyst Coverage

Recent discussions on X about AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) have been buzzing with activity, largely driven by the company's latest financial maneuvers and analyst coverage. Many users have pointed out the company's strategic move to eliminate over half of its debt through a $225 million note buyback, a decision that some argue strengthens its financial position. Additionally, the initiation of coverage by a major financial institution with a neutral rating and a price target of $55 has sparked conversations about the stock's future trajectory.

The momentum behind ASTS stock has also caught attention, with several posts on X highlighting its parabolic rise, including a streak of positive trading days and significant volume spikes. While some express optimism about upcoming catalysts like satellite launches and commercial agreements, others caution about potential regulatory hurdles and question the sustainability of the recent rally. This mix of enthusiasm and skepticism keeps the dialogue around ASTS dynamic and closely watched.

AST SpaceMobile Insider Trading Activity

AST SpaceMobile insiders have traded $ASTS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT WISNIEWSKI (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 85,871 shares for an estimated $2,799,442 .

. SHANTI B. GUPTA (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,425 shares for an estimated $1,643,500 .

. HUIWEN YAO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 55,000 shares for an estimated $1,475,100

JULIO A. TORRES sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $614,600

RONALD L RUBIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $227,220

AST SpaceMobile Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of AST SpaceMobile stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AST SpaceMobile Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASTS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

