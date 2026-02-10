Assurant Inc Announces Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $225.2 million, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $201.3 million, or $3.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $286.5 million or $5.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $3.35 billion from $3.10 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

