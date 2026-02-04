Associated Capital Group Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.12 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $4.28 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 289.7% to $20.07 million from $5.15 million last year.

Associated Capital Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.12 Mln. vs. $4.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $20.07 Mln vs. $5.15 Mln last year.

