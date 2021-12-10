Markets

Associated British Foods Continues To Project Significant Progress In Adj. Operating Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While providing a trading update for the Group on Friday, Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) said it continues to expect significant progress, at both the half and full year, in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the Group. Trading to date in new financial year across Grocery, Sugar, Ingredients and Agriculture has been in line with expectations, the Group said.

Associated British Foods reported that Primark trading year to date has been ahead of expectations with improved like-for-like sales compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Primark margin year to date has been ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, the Group currently expects Primark sales to be significantly better than sales in the comparable period prior year, from December 2020 to April 2021, when the estate was largely closed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular