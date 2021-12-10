Associated British Foods Continues To Project Significant Progress In Adj. Operating Profit

(RTTNews) - While providing a trading update for the Group on Friday, Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) said it continues to expect significant progress, at both the half and full year, in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the Group. Trading to date in new financial year across Grocery, Sugar, Ingredients and Agriculture has been in line with expectations, the Group said.

Associated British Foods reported that Primark trading year to date has been ahead of expectations with improved like-for-like sales compared to the fourth quarter of last year. Primark margin year to date has been ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, the Group currently expects Primark sales to be significantly better than sales in the comparable period prior year, from December 2020 to April 2021, when the estate was largely closed.

