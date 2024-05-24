News & Insights

Associated British Engineering Mid-Year Financials Unveiled

May 24, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Associated British Engineering (GB:ASBE) has released an update.

Associated British Engineering PLC has released its financial results for the six-month period ending March 31, 2024. Investors and market watchers can access the detailed interim financial statements via the provided link to the London Stock Exchange website. The company’s latest performance figures are expected to influence its stock valuation in the financial markets.

