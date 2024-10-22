Asset Vision Co Ltd Issues 20 Million New Options

Future First Technologies Ltd. (AU:ASV) has released an update.

Asset Vision Co Ltd has announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted equity securities in the form of options with expiration dates in 2025 and 2026. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme, aiming to bolster future growth and engagement. Investors in the financial markets may find this a promising opportunity for future returns.

For further insights into AU:ASV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.